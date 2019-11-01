SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Garrett Wayne Maheu, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 30 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; fleeing or attempting to allude police officers; failing to have lighted lamps and illuminating devices; emerging from an alley, building, private road or driveway; reckless driving; theft, more than $1,000; on a P&P hold for allegedly taking controlled substances or liquor into jails, penal institutions or mental hospitals; and on warrants for alleged burglary, two counts; theft, more than $1,000; possession of burglar's tools; interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest, two counts; fleeing or attempting to allude police officers; reckless driving; criminal trespass, personal communication; and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kirk Erwin Steffey, 41, of Casper was arrested Oct. 29 for remand to custody.
Sara Kathleen Scott, 43, of Henderson, Nevada was arrested Oct. 29 on a warrant for alleged attempts and conspiracies.
Matthew Ray Brown, 37, of Granger was arrested Oct. 30 on warrants for alleged violation of order of protection; simple battery; property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Natasha Naomi Campbell, 29, of Twin Falls, Idaho was arrested Oct. 30 on an NWS hold.
Kyle Charles Pierce, 18, of Green River was arrested Oct. 31 on a warrant for alleged simple battery, two counts.
