SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Morghan Daley McGill, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 17 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, third offense.
Ryan Gregory Gil, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 17 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense, two counts; interference with a peace officer and resisting arrest; and on a warrant for alleged contempt of court concerning the child protection act.
Isaiah Daniel Saiz, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving on the roadway; and breach of peace.
Larry Wayne Smith, 47, of Buloxi, Mississippi was arrested Nov. 17 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Craig Jimmy Rudholm, 65, of Concord, California was arrested Nov. 17 for allegedly using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Mitchell Kenneth Fernandez, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 17 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense; and alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
