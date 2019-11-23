SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
David Lee Combs, 53, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 22 for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense; shoplifting and concealing, second offense; and drunk in public, first offense.
Presley Elizabeth Faler, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 22 for alleged accessory after the fact.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Albert Jay Nielson, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense.
Matthew Luke Trujillo, 31, of Cheyenne was arrested Nov. 22 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, third offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
