SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kayle Howard Kelly, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 20 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Rodney Joshua Connolly, 36, of Green River was arrested Nov. 20 on a P&P hold for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense, two counts.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Shania Lyn Crego, 21, of Paradise, California was arrested Nov. 20 for alleged possession of Schedule I, II, or III drugs, more than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams or 5/10 gram respective; manufacture or delivery of Schedule I, II, or III drugs; failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
