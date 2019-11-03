SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Albert Jay Nielson, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense.
Anthony Ruben Villa, 24, of Fairfield, California was arrested Nov. 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Ashley Lynn Lamorie, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, third offense within ten years.
Christopher William Curry, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 2 for alleged 24/7 program violation.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
