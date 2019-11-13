SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Judy Ann Lipari, 63, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 13 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Mercedes D. Aguilar, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, second offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving on the roadway.
Ashley Nickol Heward, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 13 on a warrant for alleged contempt of circuit court.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Aurora Dawn Pickett, 24, of Huachuca City, Arizona was arrested Nov. 13 for alleged public intoxication.
Erica Brittany Vivier, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 13 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
April Ann Wyant, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving on the roadway.
Reid Robert Rathbun, 37, of Green River was arrested Nov. 13 for alleged 24/7 program violation.
Brian Christopher Sutler, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Tamden A. Hunt, 36, of Kansas City, Missouri was arrested Nov. 13 on a warrant for alleged unlawful use of a credit card without consent, more than $1,000.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
