SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jennifer Esmeralda Portillo, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 14 on a P&P hold for alleged interference with and intention to cause bodily injury to a peace officer.
Abby Nichole Delf, 30, of Cheyenne was arrested Nov. 14 on a warrant for alleged theft, less than $1,000; and on a P&P hold for alleged theft, more than $1,000.
Davina Charvette Brown, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 14 on a P&P hold and arrest and hold order for probation/parole violation.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Christopher James Nielsen, 26, of Green River was arrested Nov. 14 for alleged aggravated child abuse, serious bodily injury, substantial mental/emotional injury.
Dalton Mark Kunz, 23, of Green River was arrested Nov. 14 on a P&P hold for alleged burglary.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Brandi Leigh Boykin, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 14 on a P&P hold and arrest and hold order for probation/parole violation.
