SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kyle Rick Toney, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 26 on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kathrine Justina Young, 25, of Rangely, Colorado was arrested Nov. 26 on a warrant for allegedly endangering children, permitting them to remain in an area with methamphetamine, two counts; possessing Schedule I or II drugs, more than three ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams, or 5/10 gram respective, two counts; shoplifting - altering, defacing, or removing a price tag, less than $1,000; and taking controlled substances or liquor into jails, penal institutions, or mental hospitals.
Corby Earl Albert, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 26 on a warrant for alleged theft, more than $1,000.
Cody Shane Hilstad, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 26 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, third offense within ten years; and on a warrant bond violation for driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within ten years.
