SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jimmie Joe Long, 63, of Afton was arrested Nov. 27 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense; interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest; riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense; drunk in public, second offense; and on a warrant for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Clay Allen Cudney, 22, of Green River was arrested Nov. 27 on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Samuel Ryan Brown, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 26 on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, second offense within five years; and strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Otabek Kazakov, 30, of Miami, Florida was arrested Nov. 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence, incapable of safely driving, combination of (a) and (b), first offense.
