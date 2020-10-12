SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mathew Todd Ridenour, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 11 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
Steven Ray Harvey, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 11 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kyus James Havskjold, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 11 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; and failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
