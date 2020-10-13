Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Sunshine in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. High 68F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.