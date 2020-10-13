SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lisa Marie Scott, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 12 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Jacob Scott Kunkle, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 12 on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Marvin Patrick Rowland, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 12 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Reuben James Perich, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 12 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman; domestic battery, second offense within five years; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Samuel Bryant Foresman, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 12 for alleged drunk in public, second offense.
Marco Fernando Montes, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 12 on a warrant for allegedly not obeying stop signs.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jeffrey Brian Martinez, 58, of Green River was arrested Oct. 12 on warrants for alleged use of a credit card without consent, more than $1,000; and forgery of a permit.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
