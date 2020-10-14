SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Ashley Nichole Gunderson, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 14 for alleged manufacture or delivery of controlled substances; and possession of controlled substances.
Joseph William Gunderson, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 14 for alleged manufacture or delivery of controlled substances; possession of controlled substances; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Maegan Nicole Monrroy, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 14 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property.
Kayann Marie Devine, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 14 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Mya Kaylie Taylor, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 14 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol as a youthful offender, first offense; possessing an open container in a moving vehicle; and consuming alcohol as a minor.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
