SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Ryan James Bybee, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 15 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged theft, depriving, under $1,000.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Melissa Jean Paxton, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; possessing an open container in a moving vehicle; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failing to maintain liability coverage, second offense.
Brandy Alexis Loague, 32, of Gillette was arrested Oct. 15 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
