SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Franklin Leslie Surine, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 16 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000.
David Angel Colvin Ramirez, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 16 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense; possessing an open container while operating a motor vehicle; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Andrew E. Lane, 31, of Citrus Heights, California, was arrested Oct. 16 for allegedly driving without an interlock device, first offense; and not having a required driver's license.
Absalon Misael Ibara Solorio, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 16 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
Shelly Clarissa Cantlin, 42, of Green River was arrested Oct. 16 on a failure to appear warrant.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Christopher Dale Benson, 47, of Lyman was arrested Oct. 16 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
