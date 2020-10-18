SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Jacob Bryan Farmer, 21, of Princeton, West Virginia, was arrested Oct. 17 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; attempts and conspiracies; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233; and exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate, one to five miles per hour over.
Joshua Brett Altizer, 25, of Bluefield, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 17 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; and attempts and conspiracies.
