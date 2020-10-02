SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kimberly Suzanne Lenhardt, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving, resulting in a crash; failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; and possessing an open container while operating a motor vehicle.
Chantelle Nicole Hughes, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 1 for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tonya Marie Whiting, 20, of Green River was arrested Oct. 1 for alleged child abuse, being responsible for child welfare and inflicting physical injury.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Torrence Christopher Martinez, 44, of Green River was arrested Oct. 1 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233.
Collin Roy Pierce, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 1 for alleged interference with custody, failing or refusing to return a minor; and interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.