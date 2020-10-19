Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Timothy Michael Scott, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 19 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.

Jason M. Hamilton, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 19 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and reckless endangering, death or serious bodily injury.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Rex Michael Mullikin, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 19 on a warrant.

Kristen Rae Strand, 28, of Cheyenne was arrested Oct. 19 on warrants for alleged breach of peace and simple battery.

For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

