SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Modesto Sanchez Solis, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 21 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; not having a driver's license; and exceeding 20 miles per hour in a school zone.
Paul Lecardray Leake, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 21 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Shawn Anthony Thwreatt, 33, of Wamsutter was arrested Oct. 21 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Benjamin Otoniel Martinez, 23, of Sacramento, California, was arrested Oct. 21 on long form warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Leif Eddy Johannessen, 46, of Dickinson, North Dakota, was arrested Oct. 21 for alleged theft, depriving of $1,000 or more of firearms/livestock regardless of value.
