SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
DCI:
Stephanie Lynn Nomis, 46, of Green River was arrested Oct. 22 for alleged attempts and conspiracies.
Nathaniel Evan Dulin, 24, of Green River was arrested Oct. 22 for alleged attempts and conspiracies, three counts.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Corrie Jean Aeschbacher, 36, of Oil City, Pennsylvania, was arrested Oct. 22 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on a long form warrant for alleged attempts and conspiracies.
Charles Robert Jones, 41, of Oil City, Pennsylvania, was arrested Oct. 22 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; attempts and conspiracies; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
