SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Darrell Ray Booker, 54, of San Diego, California, was arrested Oct. 23 on a warrant.
Laura Jean Horan, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 23 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; and possessing an open container while operating a motor vehicle.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jason Lee Fletcher, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 23 on a long form warrant for alleged involuntary manslaughter.
Danniel James McMicheal, 27, of Eden was arrested Oct. 23 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Kelsea Leigh Parr, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 23 on warrants for alleged simple assault; breach of peace; and simple battery.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Cathleen Sue Saul, 32, of Green River was arrested Oct. 23 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
