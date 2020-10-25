SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
James Brian Landwehr, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 24 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
Clayton Tyler Overla, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 24 for alleged drunk in public, third offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Dustin Ray Hummel, 24, of Green River was arrested Oct. 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Eric J. Evans, 23, of Green River was arrested Oct. 24 on a warrant for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000; and on failure to appear warrants for alleged criminal trespass, signs; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Chandler Royce Skiver, 35, of Austin, Texas, was arrested Oct. 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
