SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lacey Janae Reeves, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 24 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; resisting or interfering with lawful arrest; and criminal trespass, signs, first offense.
Shaminder Singh, 24, of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, was arrested Oct. 25 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kristi Marie Nanos, 32, of Green River was arrested Oct. 25 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon; and simple battery.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Adam Patrick Reed, 36, of Lima, Ohio, was arrested Oct. 25 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.