SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kori Dawn Pacheco, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 26 on a parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Mohit Ahuja, 25, of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, was arrested Oct. 26 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Clay Allen Cudney, 22, of Green River was arrested Oct. 26 on a warrant for alleged contempt of circuit court; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged aggravated assault and battery, threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
