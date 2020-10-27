SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Richard A. Mendoza, 40, of Green River was arrested Oct. 27 for alleged trespass, entering a car or building.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Benjamin Franklin Fuller, 38, of Riverton was arrested Oct. 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Monica Elizabeth Mitcham, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 27 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged criminal entry.
Brittany Kay Seymour, 26, of Gillette was arrested Oct. 27 on a probation/parole violation for alleged fraud by check, less than $1,000.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Levi Dean Carr, 24, of Bryan, Ohio, was arrested Oct. 27 on long form warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; and attempts and conspiracies.
Nolan David Smith, 22, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested Oct. 27 on long form warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; and attempts and conspiracies.
