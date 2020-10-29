SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
William Eugene Wuesthoff, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 28 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF"S OFFICE:
Tylynn Louise Trekell, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 28 on a REACT arrest for alleged simple assault and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
