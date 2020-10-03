SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Maria Yesenia Jackson, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 2 on warrants for alleged violation of an order of protection and simple assault.
Jasmine Marie Mariscal, 23, of Green River was arrested Oct. 2 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest, two counts; on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; and on a failure to pay fine warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving.
Lydia Marie Love, 24, of Green River was arrested Oct. 2 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Matthew Riley Culley, 33, of Green River was arrested Oct. 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense; and possession of an open container.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Connor Lawrence Sarlson, 23, of Novelty, Ohio, was arrested Oct. 2 on a REACT arrest for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Colton Ray Cleveland, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 2 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
