SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Dallas A. Schoenewald was arrested Oct. 28 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Matthew Riley Culley, 33, of Green River was arrested Oct. 29 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within 10 years.
Jacqueline Shalayne Tamar Sherwood, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 29 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.