SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrest was reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
William Orville Hays, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 5 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication, first offense; riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense; and having liquor on the breath as a person under the age of 21, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Troy Alma Poulsen, 55, of Green River was arrested Oct. 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Coleton D. Colyer, 29, of Abilene, Texas, was arrested Oct. 5 on a long form warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense, two counts.
Donald Simon, 50, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was arrested Oct. 5 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on an NCIC warrant for alleged possession of forged writings.
Jake Thomas Canestrini, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 5 on a REACT arrest for alleged careless driving, first offense; and reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.