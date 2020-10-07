SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrest was reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Thomas Leon Richardson, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 6 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and criminal trespass, personal communication.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Taylor Lee Gibbs, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 6 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233.
Thomas Ray Myers, 54, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 6 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years.
Christine Louise Risley, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 6 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
