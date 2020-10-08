SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrest was reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Cheyenne Rae Labrum, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 7 for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense; and drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Robert Lillburn Nelson, 38, of Fernley, Nevada, was arrested Oct. 7 for alleged expired or improper vehicle registration; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possessing adulterants to defraud a drug/alcohol test, first offense; exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate, 1-5 miles per hour over; and on NCIC warrants.
Jess Isaiah Allred, 36, of Green River was arrested Oct. 7 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, third offense within 10 years.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
