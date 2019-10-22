SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Staci Lynn Pennington, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 22 for alleged shoplifting and concealing, second offense.
Jennifer Esmeralda Portilo, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 22 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
James Morgan Foster, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 22 for alleged criminal trespass, signs, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Travis Gregory Thornock, 20, of Green River was arrested Oct. 22 on a warrant for alleged aggravated child abuse, serious bodily injury, substantial mental/emotional injury.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Amberlee Kattan, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, second offense within ten years.
Shealene Kellie Dorothy, 29, of Casper was arrested Oct. 22 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under suspension.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.