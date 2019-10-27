SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Ryan Gregory Gil, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 26 for alleged interference with a peace officer, interfering or resisting arrest; and on a warrant.
Ian Michael Garcia, 32, of Red Bluff, California was arrested Oct. 26 on a warrant for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jose Dejesus Martin, 36, of Green River was arrested Oct. 26 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Billy Ray Briggs, 56, of Macomb, Illinois was arrested Oct. 26 for alleged possession of Schedule I or II drugs, less than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams or 5/10 gram respectively, two counts; and unlawful manufacture or delivery of Schedule I, II, or III drugs.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
