SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrest was reported:
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Gabriel Martinez Munoz, 30, of Kings Beach, California was arrested Oct. 14 for allegedly exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate (6+ mph over); driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, second offense within ten years; and possessing a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Angel J. Ayala was arrested Oct. 14 for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense.
Michael T. Garrey was arrested Oct. 14 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Nicaise Kangeh was arrested Oct. 14 for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense.
Richard A. Sanchez was arrested Oct. 14 for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.