SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and citations were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Christopher William Curry, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense; failing to obey flashing signals, red; failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; and driving with a license that is cancelled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Seth Prime, 32, of Green River was arrested Oct. 17 on an arrest and hold order for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, third offense.
April Lovato, 23, of Green River was issued a citation for alleged possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than three grams.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Parker Thomas Simpson, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 17 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense; and driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within ten years.
Molly Golden Mowles, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 17 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense; and driving with a license that is cancelled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
OTHR:
Jasmine Angelica Alvarez, 21, of Salt Lake City, Utah was arrested Oct. 17 on an NWS hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
