SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Reuben James Perich, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 19 for alleged strangulation of a household member, pressure on the neck or throat; and domestic battery, first offense.
Britney Marie Means, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 19 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Nicholas Reed Dunker, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 19 for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, second offense.
Josh James Sloan, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 19 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Jasmine Nicole Vanguilder, 33, of Lakewood, Washington was arrested Oct. 19 for alleged interference with a peace officer, interfering or resisting arrest; notice require of driver; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense; driving with a license that is cancelled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failure to maintain a single lane of traffic.
Lawrence L. Grayson, 36, of Indianapolis, Indiana was arrested Oct. 19 for alleged wrongful taking/disposing of property, less than $1,000; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than three grams, first offense; and interference with a peace officer, interfering or resisting arrest.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.