SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jeffrey M. Anderson, 37, of Madison, Wisconsin was arrested Oct. 21 on a warrant for alleged burglary.
Eric Michael Boyer, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence, "physical control," second offense within ten years; driving with a license that is cancelled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Clarissa Dawn Bingham, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 21 on a warrant for allegedly endangering children by entering and remaining where methamphetamine is being stored or manufactured.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
