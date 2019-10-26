SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Brian Richard Thomson, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 25 on a warrant for alleged failure to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Dniel Earl Dunigan, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 25 on a P&P Hold for alleged forgery of a permit, making/completing/executing/issuing/etc.
Jason Joseph Starkey, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 25 for alleged possession of an open container.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Vernon Franklin Lee, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 25 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within ten years.
Felipe D Ceballos Garcia, 26, of Denver, Colorado was arrested Oct. 25 for allegedly driving without a license.
Jade K. Edelmayer, 36, of Green River was arrested Oct. 25 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense; and on a warrant for allegedly speeding in a construction zone.
David Dean Lake, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 25 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, second offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failure to provide proof of liability coverage, two counts.
NWS:
Ronnie Dale Pearson, 32, of West Valley, Utah was arrested Oct. 25 on an NWS hold.
Patricia Mechelle Hatch, 49, of Idaho Falls, Idaho was arrested Oct. 25 on an NWS hold.
