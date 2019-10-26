Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy this evening becoming windy with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening becoming windy with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.