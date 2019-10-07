SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Brandon Jacob Matthew Bernal, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 7 on a warrant for allegedly using or being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Gage Ryan Hardwick, 28, of Casper was arrested Oct. 7 on a P&P hold for alleged forgery of a permit, altering writing without authority.
Jasmine Marie Mariscal, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 7 for allegedly using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Jandra Jean Peasley McGee, 36, of Green River was arrested Oct. 7 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense.
