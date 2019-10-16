SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Michael Thomas Garrey, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 15 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Matthew James Mechling, 47, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 15 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Joelin Belle Debaun, 45, of Green River was arrested Oct. 15 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
NWS:
Tamara Rachelle Thomson, 21, of West Jordan, Utah, was arrested Oct. 15 on an NWS hold.
Robert W. Yeager, 36, of Boise, Idaho was arrested Oct. 15 on an NWS hold.
