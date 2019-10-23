SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Aaron Michael Pacheco, 28, of Casper was arrested Oct. 23 on a warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage, owner, first offense; ill-governed or disorderly house; riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and drunk in public, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Brandi Marie White, 34, of Las Vegas, Nevada was arrested Oct. 23 on a warrant for alleged attempts and conspiracies.
William Everett Shay, 50, was arrested Oct. 23 for alleged attempts and conspiracies.
Clinton Leo Kampman, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 23 for alleged 24/7 program violation.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Benjamen Tyler Miller, 39, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested Oct. 23 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense.
