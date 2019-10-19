SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Staci Lynn Pennington, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 18 for alleged drunk in public, third offense; possession of an open container of alcohol in the streets; and shoplifting and concealing, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Tyson Deloy Osborne, 24, of Green River was arrested Oct. 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within ten years.
Juan P. Duran, 32, of Willits, California was arrested Oct. 18 on an NWS hold.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Matthew James Zupence, 36, of Green River was arrested Oct. 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence, "physical control," second offense within ten years; following too closely, "reasonable and prudent"; operation of vehicle upon approach of authorized emergency vehicles; driving without an interlock device, first offense; exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate; and consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense.
NWS:
Harley Ray Davis, 29, of Lakewood, Colorado was arrested Oct. 18 on an NWS hold.
