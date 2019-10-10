SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jeffrey Brian Martinez, 57, of Green River was arrested Oct. 9 on a warrant for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000.
Scott William Boggs, 37, of Yukon, Oklahoma was arrested Oct. 9 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Dennis John Portillo, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 9 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and speeding.
Colton Ryan Pruitt, 29, of Garvin, Oklahoma, was arrested Oct. 9 on a bond violation for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failure to maintain a single lane of traffic; and consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense.
