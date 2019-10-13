SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Scott James Nelson, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 12 on a warrant for alleged wrongful taking or disposing of property, less than $1,000.
Harley Daniel Degroat, 40, of Phoenix, Arizona was arrested Oct. 12 on a warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of Schedule I or II narcotic drugs.
Maya Eleana Lowry, 19, of Rock Springs, was arrested Oct. 12 on a warrant for alleged simple battery.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kenneth Lamb, 58, of Manila, Utah, was arrested Oct. 12 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within ten years; color of lighting devices; and not having proper vehicle registration, valid title, registration, plates or permits.
Zachary Colton Griffiths, 28, of Green River was arrested Oct. 12 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation or parole violation.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
