SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Brittney Lanay Rogers, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; having an open container while operating a motor vehicle; failing to maintain a single lane on the roadway; and failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
Derek Ray Jakobitz, 44, of Fort Smith, Arkansas was arrested Oct. 20 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jesse Shea Barouch, 32, of Green River was arrested Oct. 20 for allegedly disturbing the peace.
