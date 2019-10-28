SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Hope Marie Nelsen, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 27 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense.
Kevin Michael Brunz, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 27 on a warrant.
David Angel Colvin Ramirez, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 27 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Owen Glenn Craig, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 27 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; possessing a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense; and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
Tracy Dianna Meredith, 68, of Auburn, Washington was arrested Oct. 27 for alleged simple assault.
