SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tera Christine Woods, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 11 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in a pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Seth Michael Solano, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 11 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, second offense; and on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kenneth Richard Klock, 37, was arrested Oct. 11 on a warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is cancelled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and aggravated assault and battery, threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
