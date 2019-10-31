SWEETWATER COUNTY – When was the last time you saw a $2 bill? When was the last time you spent a $2 bill? What would you think if you were asked to seek out and then share $2 bills for the good of the community?
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 officially closed its investigation into what resulted in Jaciel Granados, a Rock Springs sophomore football player, being taken to Salt Lake City via life-flight during an early-season scrimmage with an undisclosed head injury.
