SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and citations were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Nicholas Michael Ellis, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 8 for alleged stalking, violating a protection order.
Carina Hicks, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 8 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Samuel David Couet, 22, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota was arrested Oct. 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I or II drugs, less than 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective; and failure to provide proof of liability coverage.
Tamara Sue Giles, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense.
Kerry James Andrew McMahen, 32, of Everett, Washington was arrested Oct. 8 for alleged attempts and conspiracies; possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I or II drugs, less than 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective; and delivery of or possession with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia.
Danny Martin Beard, 25, of Williston, North Dakota was arrested Oct. 8 for alleged attempts and conspiracies; possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I or II drugs, less than 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective; and delivery of or possession with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tyndia Kannegieter, 29, of Green River was issued a citation Oct. 8 for alleged drug paraphernalia possession with intent to use.
A 17 year old juvenile of Green River was issued a citation Oct. 8 for alleged inattentive driving with a crash.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
