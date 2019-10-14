SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Dallan Rich Laws, 26, of Green River was arrested Oct. 13 for allegedly driving with a license that is cancelled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jennifer Ranae Cain, 30, of Green River was arrested Oct. 13 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Clinton Leo Kampman, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Victoria Ruth Vossler, 25, of Elizabeth, Colorado was arrested Oct. 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane of traffic; and consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of a vehicle, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.