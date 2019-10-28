SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mark Scott Evans, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 28 for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order; and on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense; and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Latoya Shamille O Dneal, 36, of South Chicago, Illinois was arrested Oct. 28 for alleged possession of Schedule I, II, or III drugs, less than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams, or 5/10 gram respective.
Nathaniel R. Solomon, 46, of Chicago Heights, Illinois was arrested Oct. 28 for alleged possession of Schedule I, II, or III drugs, less than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams, or 5/10 gram respective.
